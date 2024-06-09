1 Dead, Another Injured In Hudson Valley Shooting, Suspect On Run

The incident occurred in Orange County a little after midnight on Sunday, June 9, in the city of Newburgh.

According to Mike Neppl, spokesman for the Newburgh Police, responding officers located a victim who was dead of a gunshot wound in the area of 7 Monument St.

A second victim was located at Montefiore St. Luke’s Hospital in Newburgh with a non-life-threatening injury, Neppl said.

The identities of the victims are not being released pending notifications to the family.

The suspect remains unknown, Neppl said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 845-569-7509. All calls will remain confidential.

The City of Newburgh Police Department was assisted by the New York State Police, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Town of Newburgh Police Department, the Town of New Windsor Police Department, and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

