2 Girls Airlifted After Tree Limb Smashes Class Trip Tour Bus At NJ/NY State Line

West Milford firefighters extricated the two critically injured victims following the crash on East Shore Road alongside Greenwood Lake in West Milford around 3:30 p.m. June 4, responders at the scene told Daily Voice.

Greenwood Lake Airport (NJ) five miles down the road was used as the medevac landing zone, they said.

One girl was flown to the trauma center at Hackensack University Medical Center and the other to the St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson, responders at the scene said.

Three others were reportedly taken by ambulance with less serious injuries. EMS attended to several more at the scene.

Responders said the Monsey Tours bus and tree limb collided, smashing windows and injuring the youngsters, near Phillips Road. The site is less than 1,500 feet from the village of Greenwood Lake in Orange County, NY.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the limb had broken first or the bus came too close and hit it, responders at the scene told Daily Voice.

The Passaic County Sheriff's Office, West Milford police, Rockland County and Kiryas Yoel Hatzalah members and firefighters from both sides of the state line were among the responders.

The bus reportedly contained 56 passengers on a Bais Yaakov class trip out of Boro Park.

