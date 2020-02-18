Contact Us
Traffic Stop Leads To Discovery Of Woman Driving Drunk With Child In Car, Police Say

A woman picking up her friend who was unable to drive in Ulster County was arrested for alleged impaired driving.
A strange series of events led to the arrest of a woman who was allegedly driving drunk with a child in the car, authorities announced.

Members of the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office stopped the driver at approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 on Route 209 in Wawarsing for an expired vehicle inspection.

During that traffic stop, it was determined that the driver “was not able to safely continue driving,” and she contacted a friend to pick her up at the scene to bring her home safely.

According to police, when her friend - a 59-year-old woman from Kerhonkson whose name was not released - arrived at the scene, it was determined that she was allegedly intoxicated.

That woman had a passenger in the backseat who was under the age of 16, the sheriff's office said.

The woman was taken into custody and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle under Leandra’s Law, aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated.

She was arraigned in the Town of Wawarsing Court and released. No return court date has been announced.

