New L.L. Bean Store Set To Open Next Month In Hudson Valley

Based in Freeport, Maine, L.L. Bean will open its newest retail store in Ulster County on Friday, May 10, at Ulster Crossing in Ulster.

Store officials said the Ulster store is the first of four projected openings in 2024 and the eighth L.L.Bean store to open in New York. It will take the space of the old Bed Bath & Beyond store.

The new store, which is more than 18,000 square feet of retail space, will hire more than 50 people who will help customers gear up for their outdoor hobbies or just pick out some clothes.

"We're delighted to serve and support our neighbors in Ulster and the greater Hudson Valley," said Amy Chiara, regional manager for L.L.Bean. "Ulster serves as a gateway to endless outdoor destinations, and we look forward to outfitting our customers for their adventures, no matter where the road – or trails – take them."

Chiara added that salespeople have the outdoor expertise so that everyone who visits L.L.Bean leaves equipped to experience "the restorative power of being outside."

A grand opening celebration will take place on Friday, May 10, and Saturday, May 11, and feature a range of activities and giveaways.

The Ulster Crossing is located at 1187 Ulster Ave.

