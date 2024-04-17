Hudson Valley Man Steals $30K In Workers' Compensation Intended For Late Mother, DA Says

Orange County resident Bryan Dunn, age 51, of Maybrook, and Hunter Diaz, age 26, of Port Richey, Florida, were arraigned on insurance fraud and related charges in Orange County Court on Tuesday, April 16.

According to prosecutors, Dunn and Diaz conspired to steal more than $30,000 in workers’ compensation checks that were issued to Dunn’s late mother.

The two were arrested following an investigation by the multi-agency Orange County White Collar Crime Task Force. Each is charged with third-degree grand larceny and insurance fraud.

In a statement following their arrest, Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said worker’s compensation fraud ultimately hurts members of the public, who end up footing the bill for rising insurance premiums.

“Those who are legitimately unable to work because of injury are entitled to benefit from Workers’ Compensation. However, the manipulation of this benefit for personal gain cuts against the intent of the system,” he said.

“The (White Collar Crime) Task Force is uniquely qualified to conduct these complicated investigations and to root out crimes that might otherwise go undetected.”

Both Dunn and Diaz were released with an appearance ticket for the Village of Maybrook court at a later date.

