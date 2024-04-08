Look Who's Back: Popular Restaurant In Region Reopens

Lorenzo's Bistro, located in Sullivan County in Jeffersonville, reopened its doors on Monday, April 1, at 5002 Route 52 in the old Sal's Pizzeria building.

Fans of the former Lorenzo's are already packing the restaurant.

Many of the "old favorites," such as the Cubano sandwich and Philly cheese steak, are back on the menu, as well as a lineup of everything from bagels and breakfast sandwiches to lunch and dinner entrees, including new Tex-Mex dishes.

Resident Jason Dole had this to day on opening day on Facebook: "Today I had my first Cubano from Lorenzo's in almost five years, and it was so good! I've seen so many good SulCo lunch spots come and go over the years. The ones that go almost never come back. Lorenzo’s came BACK!"

The restaurant is open daily; prices are in the medium range. Takeout and delivery are available. Kids welcome.

More later when Lorenzo has two seconds to come up from the grille and talk.

