Popular Pizzeria Opening New Hudson Valley Location

Hudson & Packard, a mainstay in Dutchess County in Poughkeepsie, announced they will open in Sullivan County in Kingston in the old Corner Bar and Grill on Delaware Avenue.

One of the owners, Charlie Webb, said the new restaurant would be called "Sorry Charlie" and feature New York-round-style pizzas instead of its traditional Detroit-square, excellent craft cocktails, and bar bites, keeping with the tradition from Hudson & Packard.

"It will offer the same great vibe that you find at Hudson & Packard," Webb said.

Co-owner Davina Thomasula, the owner of Good Night Kenny, asked what more you could want than "great pizza and bar vibes."

The space is currently being worked on, and it is expected to open in late spring to early summer.

