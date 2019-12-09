Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Man Charged With DWI After Crash In Parking Lot At Rockland Wendy's

Valerie Musson
Wendy's on Route 303 in Tappan.
Wendy's on Route 303 in Tappan. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 32-year-old man has been charged with DWI after his involvement in a crash in the parking lot of a Wendy’s restaurant in the area, according to police.

Orangetown Police responded to the parking lot of Wendy’s restaurant in Tappan (3 Route 303) on a report of a motor vehicle accident on Sunday, Dec. 8 around 9:40 p.m.

Further investigation revealed that a motorist driving a 2016 Honda Civic had swerved off the roadway and struck a utility pole, according to police.

The motorist, identified as Scott Puglisi, 32, of Old Tappan, New Jersey, was determined to have been operating the vehicle while in an intoxicated state, police say.

Puglisi was arrested and transported to headquarters, where police say he refused to submit to a breath test.

Puglisi was charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and is scheduled to appear in Orangetown Court on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

