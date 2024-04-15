Man Charged In Murder Of Hudson Valley Man After 5 Years

Dikion D. Constantine, age 23, of the Bronx, was charged on Thursday, April 11, with the murder of Sebastian Avilan-Medina, age 26, of Middletown, on Monday, March 11, 2019.

According to Lt. Jeffry Thoelen of the Middletown Police, the arrest culminates a highly intensive five-year investigation into the cold case homicide of Avilan-Medina, who was found shot to death in his Knapp Avenue home.

"Despite this arrest, the City of Middletown Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident and identify and charge the other suspects involved in the homicide," Thoelen said.

Police said at the time that Avilan-Medina, the owner of Avilan Auto Service and Sales, a used-car shop, seemed to have been targeted.

Public members with any information are urged to contact the City of Middletown Police Department via telephone, email, or social media.

"Today's arrest highlights the incredible progress made by the investigators and prosecutors who have been steadfast in their commitment to this case in the over five years since this heinous crime was committed," said Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.

Constantine was arraigned in Middletown City Court on Friday, April 12, and remanded to the Orange County Jail.

To contact the Middletown Police Department with information, call 845-343-3151 or contact Detective Sergeant Rob Mecocci at rmecocci@middletownpolice.com.

