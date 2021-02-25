Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Rockland Assemblyman Calls On Cuomo To Resign Amid Scandals
Police & Fire

Details Emerge After Double-Fatal Saw Mill Parkway Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the crash.
The area of the crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Westchester County Police are investigating a crash that killed two people on the Saw Mill River Parkway.

County Police received several 911 calls about 12:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 reporting that a vehicle had gone off the road and rolled over on the southbound Saw Mill near Rumsey Road, in Yonkers, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the department.

One person was found outside the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other persons were extricated from the vehicle and taken by ambulance to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.

One of them subsequently died of injuries sustained in the crash, O'Leary said.

The identities of the victims are being withheld pending notification to family members.

The crash remains under investigation by members of the Accident Investigation/Reconstruction Team.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact County Police at 914-864-7701.

The Yonkers Police Department, Yonkers Fire Department, and Empress EMS assisted at the scene.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.