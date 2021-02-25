Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla
Return to your home site

Menu

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Details Emerge After Double-Fatal Saw Mill Parkway Crash
Police & Fire

Two Killed In Single-Car Westchester Crash

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Two people were killed in a one-car crash overnight in Westchester.
Two people were killed in a one-car crash overnight in Westchester. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra

Two people were killed in a one-car crash overnight in Westchester.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 on the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers, in the vicinity of Rumsey Road, Westchester County Police said.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage.

The southbound lanes remained closed for hours during the crash investigation, which remains ongoing. The lanes reopened just before 7 a.m.

The victims' identities, along with details of the crash, have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mount Pleasant Daily Voice!

Serves Mount Pleasant & Valhalla

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.