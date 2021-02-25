Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
IDs Released For Saw Mill Parkway Teen Double-Fatal Crash Victims

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
Two teens have been identified following an early morning crash on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Westchester.
Two teens have been identified after an early morning crash on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Westchester.

The crash took place around 12:45 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 25, on the southbound Saw Mill near Rumsey Road, in Yonkers, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police.

Ali Alghaithi, age 17, of Manhattan, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene at 1:06 a.m., Feb. 25, O'Leary said. 

Abdlwahab (Abdul) Abushaar, age 17, of the Bronx, died later at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, he added.

The driver, who is an 18-year-old male, and another passenger, a 15-year-old boy, were also transported to Jacobi Hospital and are receiving medical treatment for their injuries, O'Leary added.

The cause of the single-vehicle crash remains under investigation. 

