I-95 Stretch Closed In Both Directions After Fire On Tanker With 8.5K Gallons Of Petroleum

A stretch of I-95 in Connecticut remains closed in both directions after an early morning crash and fire involving a tanker with thousands of gallons of petroleum.

The closure during the height of the morning commute on Thursday, May 2 is in Norwalk near exits 14 and 15.

State Police said the shutdown began around daybreak after the crash ignited the blaze.

The drivers involved were self-extricated and uninjured, the Norwalk Fire Department said.

A firefighter was transported to Norwalk Hospital with a leg injury.

The fire was extinguished within one hour, the department said.

"Extensive damage occurred to the Fairfield Avenue overpass bridge," according to the Norwalk FD.

The roadway is expected to be closed for what state police say will be "an extended period of time" and through the morning rush hour.

"We are currently unable to anticipate the duration of this closure," state police said just before 8 a.m. "Please seek alternate routes and plan for significant traffic delays."

The Norwalk Fire Department said that it deployed three engine companies to establish a positive water supply from multiple fire hydrants, two engines, and one truck company for fire extinguishment.

"On arrival, it was further determined that a freight tractor-trailer, a petroleum tanker truck, and a passenger vehicle were all fully involved," the department said.

The freight tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle were located 150 feet east of the Fairfield Avenue overpass, while the petroleum tanker truck was located directly under it.

The petroleum tanker truck was carrying 8,500 gallons of petroleum, the Norwalk FD said.

