12 New Shops Coming To Mall In Hudson Valley

The 12 new businesses, which will be located at The Westchester in White Plains at 125 Westchester Ave., will open throughout 2024 beginning in the summer.

The upcoming stores and eateries include:

Reformation, a global lifestyle brand that sells apparel and accessories merging vintage-inspired designs with eco-friendly business practices. The store will open in late summer/early fall and will be the brand's first location in the Tri-State Area outside New York City;

Anthropologie, which sells a mix of clothing, accessories, gifts, and home decor;

Forward, which will provide primary care as well as doctor-led programs focused on identifying and treating health issues like cancer and heart disease;

Garage, a casual clothing brand with a spotlight on denim;

Gregory's, a coffee shop with several in-house coffees and roast profiles that "bring out the absolute best out of each bean";

Gorjana, a jewelry shop chain founded in Laguna Beach, California;

Hobbs, a women's shoe brand featuring British designs;

Journeys, a teen retail brand focusing on footwear, apparel, backpacks, hats, and accessories;

Kendra Scott; a jewelry brand headquartered in Austin, Texas;

Marc Jacobs, which sells handbags, fragrances, and cosmetic collections;

Rowan, a piercing business that sells hypoallergenic products;

The Wok 360, an Asian fusion restaurant.

More information about opening dates has not yet been released. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

