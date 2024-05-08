Stew Leonard's Eyes This Location For Next New Store

The Connecticut-based company confirmed on Wednesday, May 8, that the town of Orange in New Haven County is one of several locations being "looked at" for the family-owned grocer's ninth location, according to Meghan Bell, a spokeswoman for the company.

Bell said that, at this point, several options are being considered, and an announcement would be made by the end of the year.

Stew Leonard's also has Connecticut stores in Norwalk (where the company has its headquarters), Danbury, and Newington, in New York in Yonkers, East Meadow and Farmingdale, and in New Jersey, in Paramus and Clifton.

The chain will hold a grand opening on Friday, May 17, for its eighth store in Clifton, New Jersey.

This would be the grocery chain's second attempt to open a store in Orange. The company spent 14 years battling for a spot in Orange but received heavy negative response from nearby residents. They finally gave up the effort in 2010.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

