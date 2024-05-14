Red Lobster Abruptly Closes Dozens Of Restaurants, Including Rockland Location

The company is also considering filing for bankruptcy protection, according to a CNN report.

On its website, Red Lobster lists many of its restaurants as being "temporarily closed," including these New York locations:

Kingston,

Scarsdale,

Nanuet,

Poughkeepsie,

Stony Brook

No closures are currently listed for Connecticut or Massachusetts restaurants.

Founded in 1968, Red Lobster has around 600 restaurants in the United States, Canada, and overseas.

According to another CNN report, Red Lobster's problems can be traced back to 2003 when it lost over $3 million in seven weeks after launching an "Endless Crab" promotion.

