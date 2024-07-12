Stop & Shop Closing Dozens Of Stores, Including In West Haverstraw

The supermarket said on Friday, July 12, that the closures allowed it to take the next steps in its plans to position the company for growth.
Following the closures, Stop & Shop will continue to have a strong presence across its five-state footprint with more than 350 stores.
The company said Stop & Shop associates at impacted locations will be offered other opportunities within the company.
“Stop & Shop is proud of the deep roots and community ties we have developed as a neighborhood grocer of more than 100 years, and we remain committed to nourishing our associates, customers, and communities,” said Gordon Reid, president of Stop & Shop.
The impacted store locations, which are anticipated to close on or before Saturday, Nov. 2, include:
Hudson Valley:
- 7 Samsondale Plaza, West Haverstraw, Rockland County
- 240 East Sanford Blvd., Mount Vernon, Westchester County
Long Island:
- 294 Middle Country Road, Coram, Suffolk County
- 132 Fulton Ave., Hempstead, Nassau County
- 2525 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow, Nassau County
- 130 Wheatley Plaza, Greenvale, Nassau County
The company said Stop & Shop will communicate specific store closing dates to local customers well in advance of any store closures.
