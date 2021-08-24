Henri: How Much Rain Did You Get? A Look At Totals From Long Island

Fears of dangerous winds from Henri never materialized for most of this region after the storm weakened significantly before making landfall, which wound up being about 50 miles farther east than earlier projections.
But the storm, though disorganized, did manage to cause dangerous flooding in many areas, with drenching downpours at times over the course of nearly 48 hours.
A total of just over 8 inches of rainfall were recorded in New York City (in Central Park).
Here's a rundown of totals early Monday evening, Aug. 23 on Long Island from reports by the National Weather Service and other sources:
Nassau County
Carle Place, 5.10 inches
Great Neck, 6.82 inches
Herricks, 7.25 inches
Levittown, 5.17 inches
Mineola, 5.24 inches
North Massapequa, 5.57 inches
Oyster Bay, 5.36 inches
Plainview, 5.90 inches
Rockville Centre, 3.50 inches
Syosset, 4.81 inches
Valley Stream, 3.16 inches
Wantagh, 4.85 inches
Woodbury, 4.20 inches
Suffolk County
Bellmore, 4.09 inches
Center Moriches, 2.12 inches
East Setauket, 2.65 inches
Greenlawn, 3.75 inches
Huntington, 2.76 inches
Melville, 4.38 inches
Miller Place, 2.73 inches
Northport, 2.81 inches
Smithtown, 3.38 inches
Stony Brook, 2.47 inches
West Babylon, 4.03 inches
Westhampton Airport, 2.51 inches
