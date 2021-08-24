Henri: How Much Rain Did You Get? A Look At Totals From Long Island

Fears of dangerous winds from Henri never materialized for most of this region after the storm weakened significantly before making landfall, which wound up being about 50 miles farther east than earlier projections.

But the storm, though disorganized, did manage to cause dangerous flooding in many areas, with drenching downpours at times over the course of nearly 48 hours.

A total of just over 8 inches of rainfall were recorded in New York City (in Central Park).

Here's a rundown of totals early Monday evening, Aug. 23 on Long Island from reports by the National Weather Service and other sources:

Nassau County

Carle Place, 5.10 inches

Great Neck, 6.82 inches

Herricks, 7.25 inches

Levittown, 5.17 inches

Mineola, 5.24 inches

North Massapequa, 5.57 inches

Oyster Bay, 5.36 inches

Plainview, 5.90 inches

Rockville Centre, 3.50 inches

Syosset, 4.81 inches

Valley Stream, 3.16 inches

Wantagh, 4.85 inches

Woodbury, 4.20 inches

Suffolk County

Bellmore, 4.09 inches

Center Moriches, 2.12 inches

East Setauket, 2.65 inches

Greenlawn, 3.75 inches

Huntington, 2.76 inches

Melville, 4.38 inches

Miller Place, 2.73 inches

Northport, 2.81 inches

Smithtown, 3.38 inches

Stony Brook, 2.47 inches

West Babylon, 4.03 inches

Westhampton Airport, 2.51 inches

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.