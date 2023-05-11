Uniondale Man Charged In Department Store Burglaries

Nassau County resident Robert Ardoin, age 45, of Uniondale, was arrested on Tuesday, May 9, in the Bloomingdale's store in East Garden City at the Roosevelt Field Mall.

According to Nassau County detectives, officers and store security responded to an alarm at Bloomingdale’s where they spotted Ardoin in the store after hours tampering with a cash register.

Ardoin refused multiple verbal commands while holding a metal crowbar over his head. Officers had to utilize an electronic control device, which successfully allowed officers to place him into custody, police said.

Ardoin was transported to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Police said an investigation determined that Ardoin was also responsible for damaging 15 cash registers and removing more than $3,000 during the incident.

A further investigation linked Ardoin to two additional burglaries at Macy’s and Bloomingdale's located at 630 Old Country Road, police added.

He was charged with:

Three counts of burglary in the third-degree

Burglary second-degree

Two counts of menacing a police officer

Two counts of criminal mischief

Criminal possession of a weapon

Possession of burglar tools.

He will be arraigned on Thursday, May 11, in Hempstead.

