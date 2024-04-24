The wreck happened at around 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, on the Meadowbrook State Parkway in Hempstead.

New York State Police said a Porsche was speeding in the northbound lanes when it struck a Toyota and a Nissan and overturned in the shoulder near exit M5.

The Porsche driver, identified as 36-year-old Michael Brown Jr., of Hempstead, died from his injuries, police said.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

New York State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and Collision Reconstruction Unit are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed or has information on the incident is asked to contact NYSP at 631-756-3300.

