Thanksgiving Day Burglary: Man Robs Bellmore Business, Flees, Police Say

The burglary happened on Thursday, Nov. 23 in Bellmore.
According to Nassau County Police, the robber used a crowbar to break the front door to Speedway, located at 2670 Merrick Road, just before 2:30 a.m.
After making his way inside, he grabbed an unknown amount of cash and ran, fleeing west toward South St. Marks Avenue.
The burglar was wearing black pants, black shoes, a green mask, and a green winter jacket.
No other information is available at the time of publication. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the break-in is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.
All calls will remain anonymous.
