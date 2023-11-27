Fair 52°

Thanksgiving Day Burglary: Man Robs Bellmore Business, Flees, Police Say

Authorities are searching for a man who they say broke into a Long Island business on Thanksgiving and ran off with cash.

<p>A Bellmore convenience store was robbed early on the morning of Thanksgiving Day, police said.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Sophie Grieser
The burglary happened on Thursday, Nov. 23 in Bellmore.

According to Nassau County Police, the robber used a crowbar to break the front door to Speedway, located at 2670 Merrick Road, just before 2:30 a.m.

After making his way inside, he grabbed an unknown amount of cash and ran, fleeing west toward South St. Marks Avenue.

The burglar was wearing black pants, black shoes, a green mask, and a green winter jacket.

No other information is available at the time of publication. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the break-in is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous. 

