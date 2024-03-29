Serial Drug Store Burglars Nabbed In Freeport: Police

Nassau County Police officers said that the two men — 22-year-old Kyle Morgan and 19-year-old Tyrone Owens, Jr — were arrested during a traffic stop in Freeport on the night of Thursday, March 28.

At about 9 p.m. that night, the two had previously been spotted at the Walgreens in North Bellmore, located at 703 Newbridge Road.

After going inside the store, Morgan (who is from the Bronx) allegedly walked into an “Employees Only” section, where he grabbed various medicines and other products before fleeing.

Police said Morgan made off with a haul valued at just under $1,300.

After talking with other local departments, it was discovered that the pair matched the description of suspects from another drug store burglary that occurred in Freeport.

Freeport authorities located Morgan and Owens, who is from Brooklyn, near the intersection of Mount and Grand Avenues, where they were arrested.

Upon further investigation, Morgan and Owens were reportedly discovered to be behind five additional burglaries at CVS, Walgreens, and Rite Aid stores across Nassau County, including a Sunday, March 24 incident in East Hills where the proceeds totaled nearly $1,600.

Owens and Morgan are each charged with:

Petit larceny;

Criminal mischief;

Burglary;

Grand larceny; and

Criminal possession of stolen property.

Morgan faces an additional charge of possession of burglar tools. According to officials, he has an open warrant in Port Chester, Westchester County for larceny.

Both men pleaded not guilty at their arraignments and are scheduled to reappear in Hempstead’s First District Court on the week of Monday, April 1.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.