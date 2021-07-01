Schumer, Soon To Be First Majority Leader From NY, Calls For Trump's Removal From Office

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer is calling for the removal of President Donald Trump following the violent chaos involving his supporters this week that spilled into the U.S. Capitol.

Schumer - who is in line to become the Senate's first Majority Leader from New York - is calling on Vice President Mike Pence and at least half the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office less than two weeks before President-elect Joe Biden officially takes over in the White House.

Under the 25th Amendment, the vice president can declare the sitting president unfit for office, provided the majority of the Cabinet agrees on the motion.

If Pence fails to act, Schumer called on Congress to impeach the president.

“What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by President Trump,” Schumer said in a statement on Thursday, Jan. 7. “This president must not hold office for one day longer.

“The quickest and most effective way — it can be done today — to remove this president from office would be for the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th amendment,” Schumer continued. “If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress must reconvene to impeach President Trump.”

Schumer wasn’t the only politician to call on the removal of Trump, including five-term Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who called Trump “unmoored, not just from his duty, or even his oath, but from reality itself,” in an MSNBC interview.

“The president is unfit and the president is unwell,” he added. “And the president must now relinquish control of the executive branch voluntarily or involuntary.”

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota also announced she would be drafting up articles of impeachment against Trump.

“Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate," Omar said. "We can't allow him to remain in office, it's a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath."

Schumer is set to become the Senate's majority leader due to Democratic Senators-elect Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock flipping two Senate seats from red to blue in Georgia.

There are now 50 Democrats and Republicans each in the Senate, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaker.

“It feels like a brand-new day," Schumer said after the Georgia elections. "For the first time in six years, Democrats will operate a majority in the United States Senate — and that will be very good for the American people.

“America is experiencing one of the greatest crises we have ever faced, and the Senate Democratic Majority is committed to delivering the bold change and help Americans need and demand. Senate Democrats know America is hurting — help is on the way.”

