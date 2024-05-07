Road Robbery: Group Rear Ends, Pulls Gun On Victim In North Hills, Police Say

It happened on Monday, May 6 in North Hills, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 12:20 a.m. that day, a 23-year-old man was driving his white 2023 BMW four-door sedan eastbound on the Long Island Expressway.

Near Exit 36, he was rear-ended by a black BMW.

Both cars pulled over, and police said at least four people got out of the black BMW.

One of the people pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded his keys. The 23-year-old complied and the robbers fled in both the original car and the victim’s car.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said. No injuries were reported and there are no additional details as of publication.

Anybody with more information regarding the robbery is urged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

