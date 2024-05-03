Pair Nabbed In Card Skimming Scheme In Nassau County, Police Say

Nassau County Police arrested Marius Adrian Dobre, age 27, and Paul Mihaita Tudor, age 30, on Thursday, May 2 following an investigation.

Authorities said Tudor, who is from Ridgewood, and Dobre, who is a Romanian national, placed card-skimming devices on credit card terminals at grocery stores across Nassau County.

Luckily, the devices were discovered before any information was stolen.

Tudor is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a skimming device and two counts of scheme to defraud.

Dobre, for his part, faces the same, with an additional charge of criminal possession of a forged instrument, 14 counts.

Both men were scheduled to be arraigned at Hempstead’s First District Court on Friday, May 3.

