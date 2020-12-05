Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Police & Fire

Woman Wanted For Stealing $600 Worth Of Items From Long Island Kohl's, Police Say

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
A photo of the woman taken from Kohl's surveillance footage Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
A photo of the woman taken from Kohl's surveillance footage. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police are searching for a woman who stole a thermostat worth $600 from a Long Island Kohl's location. 

The incident took place at approximately 10:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at the Kohl's location at 2040 Eastbound Sunrise Service Road in Islip, according to Suffolk County Police. The unidentified woman, police said, left the scene in a dark-colored Toyota Corolla with a Pennsylvania license plate. 

For a cash reward, anyone who witnessed the incident or recognize the pictured woman can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS, via the P3Tips app or online

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.