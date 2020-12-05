Woman Wanted For Stealing $600 Worth Of Items From Long Island Kohl's, Police Say

Police are searching for a woman who stole a thermostat worth $600 from a Long Island Kohl's location.

The incident took place at approximately 10:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at the Kohl's location at 2040 Eastbound Sunrise Service Road in Islip, according to Suffolk County Police. The unidentified woman, police said, left the scene in a dark-colored Toyota Corolla with a Pennsylvania license plate.

For a cash reward, anyone who witnessed the incident or recognize the pictured woman can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS, via the P3Tips app or online.

