Three Kayakers Rescued At Long Island Park

Officers rescued three people after their kayaks overturned at a state park on Long Island.

Officers on Marine Juliette responded to Captree State Park in Bay Shore on Monday, Aug. 16 after receiving a report of kayakers in the water at about 3:10 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said a 55-year-old Farmingville man's kayak capsized near a dock. Two of his family members, a 57-year-old North Babylon woman and a 61-year-old North Babylon man, tried to help him when their kayak also overturned.

The three were clinging to pilings under the dock when the Suffolk County Marine Bureau, New York State Park Police officers and the United States Coast guard arrived.

SCPD said Marine Bureau Officer Chris Maggio went into the water and safely assisted the woman out from under the dock. Police said the two swam with the current until they could safely pull themselves aboard Marine Juliette at about 3:30 p.m.

US Coast Guard and State Park Police officers were then able to rescue the 61-year-old man off the piling, SCPD said. The 55-year-old man was able to climb to safety with the help of officers and good Samaritans on the dock.

The three kayakers were evaluated at the scene and declined further medical treatment, police said.

