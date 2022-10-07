Contact Us
Suspect Nabbed After Woman Fatally Stabbed At North Bellmore Residence

South Bismark Avenue in North Bellmore. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

A suspect has been apprehended after a woman was found fatally stabbed at a Long Island residence overnight.

At around 11:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, multiple 911 calls were received regarding a domestic incident that occurred at a North Bellmore residence on South Bismark Avenue, Nassau County Police said.

Officers located the body of a 42-year-old woman who was the victim of the stabbing. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman's identity has not yet been released.

Early evening, Oct. 7, police announced the arrest of Anthony D. Paruolo, age 37, of South Bismarck Avenue in North Bellmore, for homicide.

Paruolo has been charged with second-degree murder.

He will have a bedside arraignment at a local area hospital on Saturday, Oct. 8, police said.

