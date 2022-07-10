Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: ID Released For Man Killed After Small Plane Crashes On Long Island
Police & Fire

Woman Fatally Stabbed At North Bellmore Residence

Joe Lombardi
South Bismark Avenue in North Bellmore.
South Bismark Avenue in North Bellmore. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

Police are investigating after a woman was found fatally stabbed at a Long Island residence overnight.

At around 11:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, multiple 911 calls were received regarding a domestic incident that occurred at a North Bellmore residence on South Bismark Avenue, Nassau County Police said.

Officers located the body of a 42-year-old woman who was the victim of the stabbing. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman's identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.