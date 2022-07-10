Woman Fatally Stabbed At North Bellmore Residence

Police are investigating after a woman was found fatally stabbed at a Long Island residence overnight.

At around 11:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, multiple 911 calls were received regarding a domestic incident that occurred at a North Bellmore residence on South Bismark Avenue, Nassau County Police said.

Officers located the body of a 42-year-old woman who was the victim of the stabbing. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman's identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.