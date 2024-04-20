Worker Killed At Construction Site In Glen Head

The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. Friday, April 19, in Glen Head.

A 34-year-old landscaper was working in a tree at the site, cutting a branch with a chainsaw when a nearby powerline electrocuted him, Nassau County Police said.

The man succumbed to his injuries at the scene and was pronounced deceased by a Nassau County Police Medic.

His identity has not yet been released.

A 51-year-old male coworker was injured while attempting to render aid to the victim. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

