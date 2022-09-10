ID Released For Woman Found Fatally Stabbed At North Bellmore Residence

The identity has been released of a woman who was found fatally stabbed at a Long Island residence.

At around 11:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, multiple 911 calls were received regarding a domestic incident that occurred at a North Bellmore residence on South Bismark Avenue, Nassau County Police said.

Officers located the body of a 42-year-old woman who was the victim of the stabbing. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday, Oct. 10, Nassau County Police identified the woman as Danielle Paruolo, age 42, of North Bellmore.

Early evening, Oct. 7, police announced the arrest of Anthony D. Paruolo, age 37, of South Bismarck Avenue in North Bellmore, for homicide.

Anthony Paruolo has been charged with second-degree murder.

He will have a bedside arraignment at a local area hospital on Saturday, Oct. 8, police said.

