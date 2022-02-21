Suspect Nabbed After Man's Leg Severed In Hit-Run Nassau County Crash, Police Say

A driver has been accused of leaving the scene of a crash that left a man critically injured on Long Island.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20 in Elmont.

A 65-year-old man, while attempting to cross Linden Boulevard at 237th Street, was struck by a 2015 Hino flatbed tow truck traveling eastbound that fled the scene, Nassau County Police said.

The man suffered a serious injury to his left leg which was severed below his knee, police said.

Responding officers immediately rendered life-saving aid by applying tourniquets to control the bleeding, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is in critical, but stable condition.

An investigation was conducted and the operator of the vehicle, Ibrahim Elfiqi, age 20, of Queens, was located and arrested without incident, according to police.

Elfiqi has been charged with leaving the scene of an auto accident with serious injury. He was due to be arraigned Monday, Feb. 21 at First District Court in Hempstead.

