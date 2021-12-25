Contact Us
Suspect At Large After Fatal Broad-Daylight Long Island Shooting

A man was found shot dead inside a Long Island home.
A man was found shot dead inside a Long Island home. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot dead inside a Long Island home.

It happened Christmas morning in Southampton.

Southampton Town Police Department officers responded to a call of a burglary on Roses Grove Road at approximately 8:45 a.m.Saturday, Dec. 25.

Upon arrival, officers found a man inside the home who was shot.

The victim, whose identification is being withheld pending notification of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. His age has also not yet been released.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.