ID Released For Man Found Shot, Killed At Long Island Home

The identity has been released of a man who was found shot dead inside his Long Island home.

It happened Christmas morning in Southampton.

Southampton Town Police Department officers responded to a call of a burglary on Roses Grove Road at approximately 8:45 a.m.Saturday, Dec. 25.

Upon arrival, officers found the man inside the home who was shot.

The victim, now identified as Steven Byrnes, age 53, a resident of the home, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

