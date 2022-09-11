Residents Displaced After Syosset Home Severely Damaged In Fire

Residents of a Long Island home were displaced after a fire severely damaged the residence.

Responders raced to the house in Syosset, located on Bluebird Drive, as it became engulfed in flames at about 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, the Nassau County Police Department said.

The 42-year-old man who owned the home told authorities that all occupants were outside, NCPD said.

Police said the Syosset Fire Department responded to the scene and was assisted by:

Jericho Fire Department

Cold Spring Harbor Fire Department

Oyster Bay Fire Department

Plainview Fire Department

Westbury Fire Department

Hicksville Fire Department

Bethpage Fire Department

Locust Valley Fire Department

NCPD said a neighboring home sustained minor damage due to the severe heat.

A 42-year-old suffered a minor laceration to his finger, and he was treated at the scene, and a fireman also suffered minor smoke inhalation and was hospitalized, authorities said.

No other injuries were reported.

The Nassau County Fire Marshall and the Nassau County Police Arson Bomb Squad investigated the fire at the scene.

NCPD said the investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.