Gang Member 'Hunted Down,' Shot Victim 4 Times In Westbury Over Social Media Post: DA

Elijah Giron, a member of the Latin Kings gang, was sentenced to 20 years behind bars on Tuesday, July 9 for the Westbury incident, the Nassau County District Attorney announced.

At around 11:15 p.m. on January 9, 2023, the 21-year-old got out of the driver’s seat of a Dodge Challenger on South Fulton Street and started shooting.

He fired four rounds from a 9mm pistol at a person standing outside of a different car before fleeing the scene.

The person, who was a perceived enemy of the Latin Kings gang, was not injured, and the DA’s Office said that Giron had been involved in an argument over social media related to a fentanyl overdose.

Giron was arrested over a week later by the Nassau County Police Department’s Gang Investigations Squad.

While he was being searched, investigators found 200 pills in his sock and three in his waistband.

Though they were pressed to look like pain medications, testing revealed that the pills were fentanyl.

“Elijah Giron – a known Latin Kings member – hunted down and tried to kill a man because of social media posts that called out the gang for being responsible for causing a fentanyl overdose. When Giron was arrested, he was carrying more than 200 homemade pressed fentanyl pills in his sock disguised to look like oxycodone,” District Attorney Anne T Donnelly said.

“Today’s sentencing sends a message to the gang and anyone who would deal this poison on our streets: you will be caught, and you will be prosecuted.”

In February 2024, Giron was convicted by a jury of the following:

Attempted murder;

Criminal use of a firearm, four counts in varying degrees;

Criminal possession of a controlled substance, three counts in varying degrees;

Attempted assault;

Criminal possession of a weapon, two counts; and

Criminal possession of a firearm.

The jury deliberated for about three hours before deliviering the verdict.

