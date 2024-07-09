Two-Time DWI Driver Sentenced For Killing 'Beloved' Teacher In Rockville Centre: DA

Christopher Flores, age 29, was sentenced on Tuesday, July 9 to five to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter and more, the Nassau County District Attorney announced.

Over two years before, on March 19, 2022, Flores, who is from Long Beach, was speeding eastbound on Merrick Road on his 2020 BMW motorcycle at around 11:50 p.m. in Rockville Centre.

As he approached the intersection of Forest Avenue, he hit 42-year-old Scott Brower, who was in the crosswalk heading home from the village’s Irish Day.

Brower was taken to Nassau University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 1:40 a.m.

Flores was thrown from the motorcycle in the crash; his motorcycle continued going until it struck another car.

He was taken to an Oceanside hospital for treatment of his injuries, where his blood alcohol content was measured at .17 percent. The DA’s Office said his blood test also revealed cannabis use.

“This defendant should have known the consequences of driving while intoxicated, having been prosecuted in 2016 for a DWI in Island Park. But instead, Christopher Flores got drunk and high on marijuana and sped down Merrick Road, striking and killing Scott Brower less than two blocks away from his home,” said District Attorney Anne T Donnelly.

“Scott was a beloved teacher and basketball coach and an inspiration to his students at PS 20 in Flushing, Queens. He was doing the work to change young lives every day while raising a 21-month-old daughter of his own.”

In January 2024, Flores pleaded guilty to:

Manslaughter, second degree;

Vehicular manslaughter, first degree;

Assault, second degree;

Driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of alcohol and drugs as a felony; and

Driving while intoxicated.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.