Police Seeking Tips After Burglary At Massapequa Business

Nassau County Police are investigating after a man broke into Carmill Cleaners, located on Carmans Road in Massapequa, early Tuesday morning, Dec. 6.
Photo Credit: Nassau County Police/Google Maps street view

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on surveillance footage breaking into a Long Island business before fleeing with a wad of cash.

The burglary happened at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Massapequa, at the Carmill Cleaners on Carmans Road, according to Nassau County Police.

Investigators said the man broke into the storefront and grabbed approximately $230 in cash from the register.

There were no reports of injuries stemming from the incident.

Police described the suspect as a Black man wearing gray sweatpants, gray jeans, a black beanie, and black sneakers. He was also wearing black gloves and a black mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous. 

