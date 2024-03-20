'Bursting With Flavor': This Sea Cliff Restaurant Is Best On Long Island, Voters Say

Foster – located in the Oyster Bay village of Sea Cliff at 39 Roslyn Avenue – was voted best restaurant for the 2024 Bethpage Best of Long Island contest.

“This chef-owned venue combines fresh ingredients with classic techniques to serve elegant meals,” reads the consensus. “Everything at the restaurant is made from scratch with love, attention and simple, healthy ingredients from their pastas, doughs and pastries to dressings, sauces, and condiments.”

Opened in November 2022 at the former Metropolitan Bistro, Foster bills itself as “eclectic American cuisine” centered around seasonal dishes made with ingredients sourced from local farms.

Its winter dinner menu features tantalizing entrees like grilled bavette steak with chimichurri and confit potatoes, or black sea bass with celery root puree and braised endive.

Diners can also choose from several salads, pastas, and wood-fired pizza, as well as signature cocktails, beers, and wines.

Among customer faves, according to Yelp, are the Korean rice cakes, lobster roll, and the shrimp linguine.

“The grilled Berkshire Pork with cherry jam was massive, succulent, and bursting with flavor,” Bill S., of Garden City, wrote on Yelp. “Literally, it's one of the best pieces of meat I think I've ever enjoyed.”

Another Yelp user from San Francisco said he and his wife were equally impressed with their steak and fried chicken, writing, “the service, the atmosphere, the food, and the drinks were all excellent.”

Foster is open for dinner every day except Tuesdays. Find out more on its website.

