According to Niche’s 2024 rankings, the Nassau County village of Great Neck Plaza took the No. 1 spot on the site’s “Best Places to Live in New York” list. It also tops the “Best Places to Live in Nassau County” rankings.

For the most accurate ranking possible, Niche evaluates a variety of factors, including crime rates, cost of living, diversity, and more.

Earning an overall grade of “A+,” Great Neck Plaza has top marks in public schools, health and fitness, outdoor activities, and how good the village is for families.

With a population of just over 7,400, the village also earns good grades in the categories of diversity, nightlife, commute, jobs, and weather.

In fact, nearly all of the categories in which Great Neck Plaza was graded earned no lower than a “B” – with the exception of “cost of living,” which had room for improvement at a “C” grade.

Great Neck Plaza was described in one review as a “dog-friendly and charming neighborhood.”

“There are many parks to walk through and restaurants to visit,” the reviewer continued, leaving the village a full five stars.

The median household income in Great Neck Plaza is $97,022, according to Niche’s data — which is over $20,000 more than the national average. The median home value is estimated at $391,400.

To top it all off, handfuls of schools in Great Neck Plaza earn an “A+” ranking from Niche as well.

