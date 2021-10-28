Police Probe Social Media Posts About Fatal Shooting Of Long Island 18-Year-Old

Police are investigating a social media post that allegedly takes credit for the shooting death of a man found lying in front of a Long Island residence.

The 18-year-old man was found around 9 p.m., Monday, Oct. 25 after Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives responded to a 911 call of a shooting at 244 Bayview Drive in Mastic Beach.

According to detectives, when police arrived, they found Marcel Arrington lying in front of the residence with a gunshot wound.

Arrington, of Mastic Beach, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, where he was pronounced dead.

After the murder, an anonymous person sent social media screen grabs to News 12 and other outlets that names a man named "Marcel" and a "Dead Man's Pack."

There is also audio of a man taking credit for the murder.

Suffolk County police told Daily Voice they have not put out any news release regarding the posts and declined to comment.

Arrington, who played basketball and soccer, recently graduated from William Floyd High School.

A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday, Oct. 28, at Bayview Park.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

