Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Police & Fire

Suspect At Large After Fatal Shooting Of 18-Year-Old In Front Of Long Island Residence

Joe Lombardi
The area where the shooting happened.
The area where the shooting happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old was fatally shot in front of a Log Island residence overnight.

Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct officers responded to a home in Mastic Beach on the 200 block of Bayview Drive after a 911 caller reported a man had been shot at approximately 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.

When officers arrived, they found Marcel Arrington lying in front of the residence with a gunshot wound, according to police.

Arrington, of Mastic Beach, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

