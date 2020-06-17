New Photos: Pair Still At Large After Causing $200K In Damage At Long Island Beach Club

New surveillance photos have been released of two men who are still proving elusive to detectives on Long Island after allegedly causing hundreds of thousands of damage at an area beach club last week.

The Nassau County Police Department issued a new alert with additional surveillance photos as they attempt to identify and locate two men who allegedly broke into the Catalina Beach Club on Ocean Boulevard in Atlantic Beach late on Thursday, June 11 and Friday, June 12.

Police said that the two suspects broke into the beach club, stole food, drinks, and cash before using a pickaxe and shovel to cause $200,000 worth of damage to the property.

One of the suspects can be seen in shorts, Adidas sandals, and an Abercrombie & Fitch t-shirt. The other was in shorts, sneakers, a dark-colored shirt, and was captured giving the middle finger to a security camera.

Investigators described the pair as being in their late teens to early 20s.

Anyone with information regarding the two suspects has been asked to contact Nassau County Police Fourth Squad detectives by calling (516) 573-6400 or Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

