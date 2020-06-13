Duo Wanted For Causing $200K In Damage, Stealing Cash From Long Island Beach Club

Police are asking the public's help in identifying a pair of suspects accused of causing $200,000 in damage and stealing cash from a beach club on Long Island in two separate burglaries.

They happened around 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 11 and 9 p.m. Friday, June 12 in Atlantic Beach.

The two male subjects forcefully entered the Catalina Beach Club located at 2045 Ocean Boulevard in Atlantic Beach on both days, Nassau County Police said.

Once inside, the two caused damage to entry doors, approximately 60 cabana doors, 30 locker doors, two glass tables, 50 mirrors, one sink and a cash register, police said.

They also removed without permission US currency and assorted food items.

The estimated damage is approximately $200,000, police said.

One suspect, shown at left in the image above, is described as being white with a thin build, straight brown hair, wearing a light-colored short-sleeve T-shirt, dark-colored shorts, short white socks with black sneakers.

The other suspect is described as being white with medium build, brown hair, scruffy beard, wearing a light-colored short-sleeve T-shirt with the letters ‘A & F’ and ‘NY’ on it, light-colored shorts and black colored Adidas slides footwear.

Detectives request anyone with information contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

