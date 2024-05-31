Drunk 21-Year-Old Was Going 94 MPH When He Struck, 'Mauled' West Islip Man, DA Says

Ryan Wilson, of West Islip, was indicted on vehicular assault and related charges in Suffolk County Court on Friday, May 31, stemming from a crash that occurred Saturday, March 9, in West Islip.

Prosecutors said Wilson was intoxicated when his Tesla Model Y came speeding down West Islip Road at around 8:45 p.m. and slammed into another vehicle that was backing out of a driveway.

Just moments before impact, he was driving upwards of 94 miles per hour, according to investigators.

A 67-year-old man who was driving the other car suffered a severe spinal cord injury and had to be extricated from his vehicle.

Wilson and one of his four passengers were taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore and treated for minor injuries.

“Imagine backing out of a driveway in a residential neighborhood and in a blink of an eye, you are mauled by a vehicle traveling at an obscene amount of speed,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“That is what vehicular assault is, and that is what is being alleged in this case.”

In court Friday, Wilson was charged with the following crimes:

Vehicular assault (felony)

Assault (felony)

Two counts of driving while intoxicated (misdemeanors)

Reckless endangerment (misdemeanor)

Reckless driving (misdemeanor)

Wilson was placed on supervised release and a judge suspended his driver’s license. He is due back in court on Wednesday, June 26.

