Money, Vehicles Swiped From Hicksville Dealership In Early-Morning Burglary

Sophie Grieser
Police say burglars broke into a Hicksville motorcycle dealership, located on Old County Road, in the early hours of Monday, April 10, and made off with money and multiple bikes. Photo Credit: Pexels via cottonbro/Google Maps street view

Police are searching for a group of burglars that broke into a Long Island motorcycle dealership and made off with money and bikes.

The thieves broke into the Hicksville Champion Honda Motorsports, located at 544 Old County Road, on Monday, April 10, at around 2:30 a.m., Nassau County police reported.

While the number of suspects is unknown, police said the burglars took off in an unknown direction with multiple motorcycles and an undetermined amount of cash.

Authorities are investigating the case.

Detectives are asking anyone who knows about the crime to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

