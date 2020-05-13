Man, Woman Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Stop & Shop

An alert has been issued for a man and woman who are wanted after allegedly stealing from a Long Island Stop & Shop last month.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released a photo of two suspects who allegedly stole groceries from Stop & Shop on Vets Highway in Islandia on Monday, April 6.

The stolen items have a value of approximately $250.

A reward has been issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers for information that leads to the apprehension of the man and woman. Anyone with information regarding the theft, or who recognizes either suspect, has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

