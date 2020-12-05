Man, Woman Wanted For Stealing $1,500 Worth Of Items From Long Island Lowe's

A man and woman who allegedly stole power tools, gardening tools, a barbecue, an air conditioner and other merchandise worth $1,500 in total from a Long Island Lowe's location are wanted by police.

The incident took place in Commack at 100 North Service Road at approximately 5:25 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14. The man reportedly fled the scene in a dark-colored pickup truck, while Suffolk County Police said the woman drove away in a four-door sedan.

Anyone with information that could lead to the two parties' arrest is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers online, via the P3Tips mobile app or by calling 800-220-TIPS.

