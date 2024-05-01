Poll Do you agree with Dave Portnoy's rating? Yes No Submit Vote View Results Current Results Do you agree with Dave Portnoy's rating? Yes 56%

Dave Portnoy, owner of Barstool Sports, pizza lover, and part-time Long Islander (he has a house in Montauk), continued making his way through Long Island pizzerias with a stop on Friday, April 26 at Williston Park’s Gino’s Pizza.

The video is part of the 47-year-old Portnoy’s “One Bite Pizza Review” series on YouTube, which boasts 1.2 million subscribers.

“Listen,” he said at the beginning of the video, “I like Long Island…I’ve trashed Long Island pizza.”

Before taking the first bite of the cheese pie from Gino’s, located at 628 Willis Avenue, he continued, claiming that pizza from the area isn’t as crispy as a pie should be.

“We’ll see what we got,” he said, opening up the box. “To be honest, it’s exactly what I expect a Long Island pizza to look like. Thick, heavy, cheesy…they just haven’t got the memo.”

After describing the amount of gooey cheese like “lava,” Portnoy dug in, stopping only to say hello to a fan.

“Good undercarriage,” he said of the bottom crust, which held its structure as he picked up a slice.

The final verdict?

Portnoy rated the pizza a 7.4 out of 10.

“It is heavy – it’s good, it’s just heavy,” he said, “This is a wintery football pizza. It’s actually pretty good, the crust is light.”

Yelp reviewers rate Gino’s Pizza 4 out of 5 stars, a bit higher than Portnoy.

“I've been eating here for over 40 years,” wrote Richard B. of Hicksville. “Whenever I am in the area, I have to stop in…Frank's Sicilian pie is the best anywhere.”

Besides pizza, Gino’s offers salads, pasta, and a variety of entrees, including chicken parm and other classics.

Gino's Pizzeria is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Do you agree with Portnoy’s assessment? Vote in the poll above.

