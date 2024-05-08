Drivers on Long Island encountered extended delays after a tractor-trailer struck a highway overpass and flipped onto its side.

The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, on the Meadowbrook State Parkway in Garden City.

New York State Police said a man was driving a tractor-trailer from a Walmart store in East Meadow to a store in Pennsylvania when he struck the Stewart Avenue overpass.

Photos shared on Breaking News Network (BNN) showed the truck on its left side with nearly half of its roof sheared off.

No other vehicles were involved, and the driver was not injured, police said.

The crash blocked much of the northbound lanes for hours. The roadway was fully reopened by 5:40 p.m.

